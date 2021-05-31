Where the NYC mayor’s race stands as the clock ticks closer to primary day

Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley is watching the calendar closely.

“We’re just 21 days from primary day,” she said Monday.

To grab the attention of voters, Wiley visited Madison Square Park. She is hoping to move up in the polls after fellow progressives Scott Stringer and Dianne Morales both had to respond to campaign controversies in recent weeks.

“I’m really excited to be the progressive that can win this race,” Wiley said.

Gotham Gazette Executive Editor Ben Max said now is an important time in the race.

“I’ve been really marking after Memorial Day weekend as when the bulk of the voters will start to really pay attention,” he said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is also feeling confident. Adams has over $5 million in cash on hand for the final three weeks until the primary.

“You know the money is great but nothing beats the good old-fashioned leather on the streets,” Adams said. “Look at my shoes – they are so beat up. I have been crisscrossing this city.”

On Staten Island, Adams stopped by a Memorial Day commemoration to share his ideas on how the city can better support our veterans.

“We’re going to have a universal mindfulness, meditation program for all veterans through digital platforms and using existing locations and spaces where our veterans congregate,” he said.

To better reach Spanish speaking New Yorkers, Andrew Yang released a new TV ad voiced by comedian John Leguizamo.

Early voting for the Democratic and Republican Mayoral primaries will begin on June 12.