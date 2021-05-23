Where the NYC mayoral race stands ahead of PIX11 forum

NEW YORK — The eight leading Democratic candidates to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio will be sitting down one-on-one with PIX 11 this week and their interviews will be broadcast in a special forum to air from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday night.

It will represent a golden opportunity for voters just tuning into the race a month before the June 22 rimary. A new poll from PIX 11, NewsNation and Emerson College shows voters 23% are still undecided.

Even those who do know their top choice can learn more about options for seconds and third choices, which will be crucial this year because of NYC’s new ranked choice voting system.

Political reporters Henry Rosoff and Ayana Harry will do the interviews with Eric Adams, who topped the same recent poll at 17.5%, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Kathryn Garcia, Shaun Donovan, Maya Wiley, Dianne Morales and Ray McGuire. The interviews will be presented by news anchor Dan Mannarino.

HERE IS WHERE THE RACE STANDS:

Fresh off his run for president, Yang appeared poised to run away with the Democratic nomination for mayor. However, following a steady stream of missteps and controversies, the race has become neck-and-neck.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, has moved to the front of the field. Stringer, the city’s current comptroller, is also running a close third following two-decade-old claim of sexual harassment he has steadfastly denied.

Garcia, the former sanitation commissioner, rounds out the top four following a big endorsement from the New York Times. Donovan, a former Obama Administration official, has been blitzing the airwaves and gaining in recent weeks.

Morales, a nonprofit executive, is trying to make the case she’s the most progressive candidates. Wiley, the former counsel to Mayor de Blasio has picked up key endorsements lately. McGuire is a Wall Street executive who has the resources and support to compete.

TOP ISSUES:

Homelessness and housing are the top issues for 35% of voters. Plus, 70% of voters say they do not want to defund the police amidst a recent rise in shootings and focus on subway crime.

PIX 11 will asking about those issues and more during the one-on-one interviews.