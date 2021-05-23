When to watch the NYC mayoral forum on PIX11 ahead of elections to replace de Blasio

NEW YORK — Viewers can tune in to watch mayoral candidates participate in PIX11’s mayoral forum on May 27.

The forum, featuring Democratic candidates vying to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio as head of New York City, will air from 8 – 10 p.m. Viewers can watch on PIX11 or on live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app.

PIX11’s exclusive two-hour forum will feature interviews with mayoral candidates on a wide range of topics, including jobs, crime, education and housing. Reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff will be digging in to the topics you most want to hear about when it comes to leading New York City.

PIX11 panelists will also host a Facebook Live show on May 27 previewing some of the event’s biggest news and moments.

The candidates in the forum will be selected based on voter support in a PIX11 May poll.

Viewers can also tune in for a live one-hour debate between Republican mayoral candidates on June 3 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter using #PIX11MayoralForum. After the forum, coverage can be found at pix11.com/nycmayoralforum.

