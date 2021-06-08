What voters want the next mayor to tackle as NYC primary day gets closer

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx — Jarius Jemmott invited several mayoral candidates to come tour the Bronx community he loves: Co-Op City.

“We just hope the next mayor of New York really hears us,” Jemmot told PIX11 News

Andrew Yang met Jemmott Tuesday morning. After stopping for a slice of pizza, Jemmott showed Yang the local teen center that made a difference in his life. Jemmott hopes the next City Hall administration will create even more opportunities for teens in the neighborhood. 

“There isn’t many resources or initiatives to kind of stimulate the young people to do more,” Jemmott explained. 

With two weeks until primary day, PIX11 checked in with Co-Op City voters about the issues that will influence their vote.

One resident mentioned education as her top priority for the next mayor, another resident, John, said he wants the next mayor to tackle “the crime and just to make the city a little safer.”

“Unfortunately, the issue that’s top of mind for most New Yorkers I talked to is safety and the rising rate of assaults and crime on the street,” Yang told PIX11 News. 

Fellow City Hall contenders spent the day going borough to borough, hoping to win over undecided voters. Kathryn Garcia picked up the endorsement a women’s advocacy group, The Bella Azbug Leadership Institute. 

Maya Wiley announced the rock band, The Strokes, will host an in-person concert for her inside Irving Plaza. All attendees will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination 

Eric Adams faced questions for backing out of a televised WCBS debate this Thursday, saying instead he’ll spend the evening at a vigil for 10-year-old gun violence victim Justin Wallace

