What do NYC candidates say about youth issues? Find out at Greater Harlem Unite forums

NEW YORK — The Greater Harlem Unite has scheduled a series of forums focused on youth issues with candidates running for elected office positions in New York City in 2021.

The virtual Candidate Forum series, co-moderated by PIX11 News Reporter Ayana Harry, gives constituents the opportunity to hear from candidates running for mayor, public advocate, city comptroller, Manhattan district attorney, Manhattan borough president and City council. 

Candidates will discuss policies and concerns affecting the city’s young adult population, with a focus on residents between ages 16 to 35. 

All forums are free to attend and will be held on Tuesdays virtually at 7 p.m. ET.

  • March 30 – Manhattan District Attorney Candidates
  • April 6 – NYC Public Advocate Candidates
  • April 13 – Manhattan Borough President Candidates
  • April 27 – City Council District 7 Candidates
  • May 11 – City Council District 8 Candidates
  • May 25 – City Council District 9 Candidates

Those interested can register on the group’s event page.

Previous events include both mayoral forums and the comptroller forum. 

