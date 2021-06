In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NEW YORK — Voters head to the polls on June 22 for the mayoral primaries, but New Yorkers may not have answers about the winners until July.

Election night results will not include absentee, affidavit or military ballots. The Board of Elections is expected to have results including the absentee ballots in July.

The hope is that the Board of Elections will have all the votes counted and certified by July 12.

There’s also a chance that ranked choice voting could slow the voter rally down.