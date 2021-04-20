NYC teachers union endorses Stringer for mayor

NEW YORK — The New York City mayoral race is heating up with a major boost for Scott Stringer as the union representing the city’s public school teachers and staff are backing the current city comptroller’s run.

The United Federation of Teachers, the largest teachers’ union in the country, announced its endorsement of Stringer Monday evening.

Stringer has been a longtime ally of the union, hailing teachers as heroes while promising in his campaign to take city schools to new heights.

UFT has approximately 200,000 members, which means their choice for mayor helps Stringer make the argument that he is the progressive candidate to rally behind.

Stringer won 90% of the vote, the union said.

Union President Michael Mulgrew said Stringer’s experience in both state and local government will be key to leading in a post-pandemic era.

“I’ve been in the trenches with the @UFT — in tough campaigns and tough policy fights. And together we always win,” Stringer tweeted in response to the endorsement Monday.

The choice to back Stringer was part of a four-month vetting process for the 2021 local elections, the UFT said in a statement.

— Scott Stringer (@scottmstringer) April 19, 2021

The important endorsement came as a new poll on Monday showed candidate Andrew Yang continuing to lead the race for mayor, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in second place and Stringer following close behind.

The endorsement from the powerful union comes nine weeks out from the June mayoral primary.

Stringer is one of 12 Democratic candidates, along with two Republican candidates, that will appear on the primary ballot.