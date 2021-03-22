Torres works to educate Bronx residents about ranked choice voting ahead of election to fill his old Council seat

Congressman Ritchie Torres knows the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx well: it’s the community he represented for seven years in the City Council.

Monday, Torres stopped by the neighborhood to help educate voters on ranked choice voting. Tuesday is the special election to fill his former City Council seat and the process will use ranked choice voting.

“Under rank choice voting, your vote matters more than ever before, and it matters to every single candidate,” Rep. Torres told PIX11 News. “It enables the voter to rank up to five candidates, instead of choosing one, and it encourages candidates to communicate with every single voter, because even if I cannot be your first choice, I want to be your second choice.”

New York City’s Campaign Finance Board has worked for months to teach New Yorkers about the new voting system.

If no candidate receives the majority of first place votes, there is an instant run-off. In each round, the candidate with the lowest number of first place votes is eliminated and people who voted for them will then have their second-place vote counted.

Reverend Kirsten John Foy from the Arc of Justice worried voters might not realize the power of their second-place vote and only select one candidate.

“There are technical proficiencies that are required in order to execute this ballot and our communities are not receiving that information and that training,” Rev. Foy explained.

Foy encouraged voters to research both the candidates and ranked choice voting ahead of June’s primaries.

“I think it’s ever more critical that we empower ourselves at this time with information,” Foy said.