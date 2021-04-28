Stringer says he had consensual relationship for months with woman accusing him of sexual misconduct

Scott Stringer, left, faces sexual misconduct allegations from Jean Kim, right (Left: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, Pool, File | Right: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer on Wednesday denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by a woman who volunteered on a previous campaign.

Stringer admitted to a months-long consensual relationship with Jean Kim that he described not as dating, but as a “light relationship.” Kim said Stringer “inappropriately and relentlessly” pursued a sexual relationship with her.

“This isn’t me, I didn’t do this,” Stringer said. “The behavior described is inaccurate and completely antithetical to the way I have conducted my life.”

Stringer said the pair had an “amicable” relationship for years until 2013 when she approached him for a job.

“She didn’t get the job. There wasn’t a place for her on the campaign,” Stringer said. “After that, we weren’t as friendly as we were.”

Stringer had previously called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the face of a multitude of sexual harassment allegations against him. He said his situation is different.

Kim and her attorney called for Stringer to resign from office and immediately withdraw from the mayoral race. She described herself as an intern for a Stringer campaign; he denied it.

“She was a peer,” he said. “She was not, absolutely not, an intern on the campaign. Our internship program was made up of college students. She was not a part of that.”

New York’s Very Own Katie Corrado sat down with Jean Kim for a one-on-one interview that will air on the PIX11 Morning News Thursday. Comptroller Scott Stringer will also appear for an on-air interview Thursday morning. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

