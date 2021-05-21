Stringer, Adams, Yang talk mayoral fundraising

Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer led a march from to the homes of two Manhattan billionaires who’ve poured a total of $2 million in donations towards groups supporting Andrew Yang and Eric Adams.

“The billionaires, the hedge funders, do not have a seat at the table,” Stringer told supporters. “They’re trying to buy their way in — and not with one candidate but two candidates.”

The big checks were written to independent political action committees, which can run radio and TV ads to help support the candidates.

Adams told PIX11 News Thursday the attacks are standard campaign fare.

“I understand that some of the candidates need to find something reach for, but the reality is that Eric Adams has run a disciplined, smart, grassroots, ordinary campaign,” he said.

Earlier this week Adams claimed Yang used money from his foundation to boost his campaign for mayor.

Andrew Yang responded on the PIX11 Morning News.

“My nonprofit Humanities Forward distributed $9 million dollars in relief money all over the country, and so I don’t see how someone could look at that and say it was somehow inappropriate,” he told Dan Mannarino.

The latest political attacks come with just 23 days until the start of early voting, and 33 days until primary day.

Stringer, Adams and Yang are set to participate in PIX11’s Democratic mayoral forum. The leading candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Mayor of New York City will be featured in the event on May 27, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

