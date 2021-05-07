Sean Bell’s mother endorses Ray McGuire for NYC mayor

William and Valerie Bell, father and mother of Sean Bell, walk into the Queens County Courthouse in New York Monday April 14, 2008, as the closing arguments of the case against three New York City police detectives charged in Sean Bell’s death proceed. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — Valerie Bell, activist and mother of Sean Bell, has endorsed businessman Ray McGuire for New York City mayor.

McGuire’s campaign made the announcement with a statement from Bell.

“This is a consequential election. We have the chance to elect a leader who will guide New York City through this incredibly challenging time and help us emerge stronger, safer, and more equitable. It is a big responsibility, and we need to ensure that we choose a person who has the courage to stand up for what is right – including to the NYPD – without sacrificing the safety all citizens deserve. That person is Ray McGuire and I’m proud to endorse him today.”

Bell was a 23-year-old rising baseball star when he died after undercover NYPD officers fired 50 rounds as he was leaving his bachelor party at a Queens nightclub in 2006.

Bell and his friends had no weapons. The shooting rocked the city.

McGuire said he was “humbled and honored” to receive her backing.

“Just as there is no greater love than a mother has for her child, there is no greater sorrow and no greater courage than that of a mother who lost her son and continues to advocate on his behalf. Ms Bell has been an activist for several years, addressing criminal justice reform and policing. I look forward to working with her to ensure that not only is New York City able to come back, but that our city is fairer, more accountable and inclusive,” McGuire said in a statement.

McGuire is also endorsed by Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner.

Valerie Bell’s endorsement comes after her husband William Bell announced he would be endorsing current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams for mayor.

PIX11 News’ Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.