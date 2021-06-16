Rep. Malliotakis, NYC’s only Republican in DC, endorses Sliwa for mayor

NEW YORK — Nicole Malliotakis, New York City’s only elected Republican official in Washington, has endorsed Curtis Sliwa in the party’s mayoral primary.

Sliwa released a statement from Malliotakis endorsing the Guardian Angels’ founder and radio commentator Tuesday as he fights against Fernando Mateo in the June 22 primary.

“Growing up in New York City, Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels were already

familiar names for the work they did keeping New Yorkers safe. Sadly, under Mayor de

Blasio’s failed leadership, public safety has once again become the top concern of New

Yorkers,” Malliotakis said in the statement.

Thank you to Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) for her endorsement!



We’re going to win big on June 22nd in the #NYC mayoral primary @GOPStatenIsland https://t.co/D25Q8BoFpr — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) June 15, 2021

A PIX11/NewsNation/Emerson College poll last week showed Sliwa leading the Republican primary by six points, but with a large margin of error and a plurality of voters undecided.

In the endorsements race, Sliwa also has the backing of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani- and the Republican Parties of Staten Island and Brooklyn, while Mateo has the endorsement of General Michael Flynn, a National Security Advisor to former President Trump, as well as the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan Republicans.

Early voting has already begun in the primary. PIX11 News reached out to a spokesperson for Sliwa for comment.