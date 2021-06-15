Ranked choice voting: Pepperoni takes title as NYC’s favorite pizza topping

NEW YORK — New Yorkers have spoken and voted for their favorite pizza topping.

The winner? Pepperoni.

About 20,000 votes were cast since Thursday when the polls opened. “Talk about what New Yorkers care about,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

This election was “unlike any other election result you’ve ever seen,” the mayor said, “Pepperoni has won.”

“One thing is clear, New Yorkers care about their pizza toppings, and they’re not a fan of clams on pizza,” said Chief Democracy Officer Laura Wood.

Last week, the mayor demonstrated how ranked choice voting works using “the most important food in New York City ” and ranked his favorite pizza toppings. 

De Blasio’s number one choice was green peppers. Unfortunately, most New Yorkers did not agree with the mayor and it was one of the picks eliminated early.

Clams were first eliminated, followed by vegan cheese, green peppers, olives and pineapple, which the mayor argued “doesn’t belong on pizza.”

While pepperoni took the top spot, mushrooms took second place, followed by sausage. 

Visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc to find a polling site near you for early voting or Election Day voting. 

For more information on ranked choice voting, the upcoming primary elections and the candidates on the ballot, visit PIX11.com/NewYorkElections

