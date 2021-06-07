Race for NYC mayor heating up with weather

NEW YORK — It’s not just the weather that’s heating up, so is the race to become the next mayor of New York City.

With less than a week before early voting begins, the issue of crime remained at the forefront as one candidate attempted to finally unite the city’s progressives.

Maya Wiley was in a dancing mood on Monday in the Bronx, rallying with progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a jolt to her campaign with an endorsement over the weekend.

“What I would say to someone who is looking at this field, and this race in a historic time is, we’ve got the momentum and yes, we’ve got the time,” Wiley said confidently alongside Bowman.

Most of the recent support for Wiley came on the heels of stumbles by fellow progressives in the race. A second woman accused city Comptroller Scott Stringer of sexual harassment and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales has acknowledged some issues of harassment and other harm within her campaign.

Meanwhile, a new poll by Ipsos and NY1 released on Monday showed Wiley, the former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, in fifth place at 9%. However, the recent developments and endorsements of the last few days were not factored into this poll.

Adams: “I don’t watch the polls.”

To the new poll out today… pic.twitter.com/iwibit9NXw — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) June 7, 2021

Still sitting atop the new poll was Brooklyn Borough President and former NYPD captain Eric Adams at 22%. He was endorsed on Monday by the New American Democratic club, a South Asian group in Queens.

Adams has been powered by his tough talk about the recent rise in crime, including the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in Far Rockaway.

“This is not the city we’ll go back to,” Adams said. “My son won’t grow up in a city I grew up in, filled with crack and crime and dirt and grime and uncertainty.”

PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino also pressed businessman Andrew Yang on the morning news on Monday about how he would stop the violence as part of a series of sit-down interviews with the leading candidates.

You can watch Yang’s response below.