Race for City Hall: Leading the reopening, financial rebound post-pandemic

MANHATTAN — The next Mayor of New York City will have the daunting job of leading the city forward on the heels of a pandemic and a financial crisis.

On the campaign trail Tuesday, candidates in the race for mayor shared ideas on how to boost the city’s rebound.

In the first TV ad from a leading contender, Scott Stringer tries to make the case that he’s ready to lead “New York’s greatest comeback” with experience in the State Assembly and as the Comptroller.



In Manhattan’s East Village, Andrew Yang met with business owners to discuss some of the state restrictions on restaurants and nightlife venues.

“Let’s give restaurants a chance to reopen. Tens, even hundreds of thousands of jobs are at stake,” Yang said. “I believe that New York state is now the only state that has that rule that if you order alcohol you have to order food too. It was a temporary measure that should be — at this point — seen as past its utility.”

Eric Adams stood with supporters near Union Square to reveal a plan to support workers heading back to the office following the pandemic with universal child care. Adams hopes to pay for the effort by cutting the amount of office space the city leases over the next five years.

“Our analysis is showing that we would save taxpayers up to $250 million,” Adams said during a press conference.

On the PIX11 Morning News, candidate Maya Wiley explained how her proposal for a New Deal for New York would create 100,000 jobs.

“Local targeted hiring — that means we’re going to have programs for communities that have high rates of job loss,” she said.