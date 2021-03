Holden Middleton joins her mom at the voting booth at Frank McCourt High School, on New York’s Upper West Side, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. An unprecedented Election Day has gotten under way in New York, with polls now open statewide. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Narmeen Choudhury

Candidates for City Council will square off in a forum hosted by PIX11’s Narmeen Choudhury Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

The forum will feature candidates from Rockaway/Ozone Park running to represent District 32, and is put on by Bangladeshis for Political Progress.

The group is a hyper-local community organization working to get more Bangladeshis and South Asians involved in the political process of their neighborhoods.

Get more info and sign up to watch the livestream here.