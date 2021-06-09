PIX11 Mayor’s Race Poll: Voters overwhelmingly say de Blasio endorsement would make them less likely to vote for candidate

FILE – In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city’s entertainment industry, in New York. Blasio expects the city to “fully reopen” by July 1, with the lifting of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions. He told MSNBC the city will be ready for stores, offices and theaters to open at full strength. He cited improved COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing hospitalization rates. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — As mayoral candidates have touted endorsements from both local and national figures, one name that hasn’t publicly supported a candidate may want to keep it that way.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has yet to endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary, and that may well be to the benefit of the candidates, according to a new PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll released Wednesday.

When asked whether an endorsement from de Blasio would make them more or less likely to support that candidate, 39% of voters said it would make them less likely to do so, with only 14% saying more likely.

De Blasio has employed a couple of the candidates in the race in the past. Maya Wiley served as legal counsel to the mayor and headed the Civilian Complaint Review Board during his tenure. Kathryn Garcia is de Blasio’s former sanitation commissioner.

The current mayor has not indicated whether he would be endorsing in the primary race. At a debate last week, only Andrew Yang among the top candidates raised his hand when asked if they would welcome the two-term Democrat and former presidential candidate’s support.

