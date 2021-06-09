PIX11 Mayor’s Race Poll: Sliwa holds lead over Mateo in Republican primary but most remain undecided

NEW YORK — While the Democratic primary has largely grabbed the headlines in the leadup to the June 22 election, Republican voters in the city will also go and choose their candidate in November.

Right now, according to a PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll released Wednesday, the survey tried to gauge whether there was a clear frontrunner in the Republican primary race, however, the poll found voters were still split.

Of the 250 Republicans surveyed, the poll found Guardian Angels founder and radio host Curtis Sliwa had 33% of support, businessman and activist Fernando Mateo with 27% support, and 40% of voters were undecided. The margin of error was fairly high, due to the limited sample size, at +/-6.1%.

Sliwa and Mateo tangled on PIX11 in a June 2 debate where the candidates clashed on how to handle racial justice protests, the department of education, President Trump and perhaps most emphatically, public safety.

Early voting for both primaries begins on Saturday.