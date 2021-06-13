Over 16,000 New Yorkers cast primary ballots on 1st day of early voting

NEW YORK — Saturday was the first day of early voting in New York City’s primary election.

An estimated 16,867 New Yorkers cast their first-ever ranked choice ballots on Saturday ahead of the June 22 primary date.

Early Voting Day 1 complete!

•Manhattan – 5,418

•Bronx – 2,247

•Brooklyn – 4,856

•Queens- 3,364

•Staten Island- 982

Total Number of Early Voting Check-Ins 16,867

*Unofficial as of Close of Polls — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) June 12, 2021

The borough with the most ballots cast Saturday was Manhattan with 5,418. The lowest was Staten Island with just 982.

Obviously presidential elections take a higher priority in many voters’ minds than mayoral elections and there are less risks associated with voting in person as cases of COVID-19 have dropped significantly, this is significantly down from day one of early voting prior to the 2020 Presidential Election, when 93,830 people cast an early ballot. Over 10,000 people in every borough voted early on the first day of that election.

Over 1.1 million city residents cast an early ballot in the 2020 Presidential Election.