Which leading NYC mayoral candidates have jumped a subway turnstile?

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: A view of a turnstile entrance at the Wall Street subway station, November 10, 2017 in New York City. I (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — During questioning for the PIX11 Democratic Mayoral Forum, two candidates said they had jumped a subway turnstile or skipped an MTA fare in their younger years.

Andrew Yang said he had, citing lack of funds while going to school.

“What I did is, there were two of us and we did the one swipe two people,” he said. “We were younger.”

Eric Adams, a former transit police officer, jumped turnstiles often when he was younger.

“I actually didn’t think you were supposed to pay, I used to jump all the time,” he said. “Until I got caught by a transit cop, who later was in the same transit district when I became a cop.”

Kathryn Garcia, Maya Wiley, Scott Stringer, Ray McGuire and Shaun Donovan all said they had not.

“My son did once when he lost his wallet, and it’s something we had to talk about,” Donovan said.