Getting to know NYC mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan

NEW YORK — Shaun Donovan proclaims himself as a lifelong New Yorker, so PIX11 News put the New York City mayoral candidate to the test with some only-in-New-York questions.

While his go-to bodega breakfast order is the consummate “BEC — bacon egg and cheese,” Donovan lamented the closure of his favorite pizza location, Grimaldi’s in Coney Island.

“We used to get one [pie] every Sunday night and sit on the stoop with the boys. It was a sad day in the family when Grimaldi’s closed,” he said.

When asked if he’s ever visited the Statue of Liberty, Donovan shared one of the “most moving moments” of his life.

“I got to be the keynote speaker at my father’s citizenship ceremony in the Great Hall on Ellis Island looking over to the statue, and it’s a day I’ll never forget,” he said.

Watch the full interview to find out answers to rapid-fire questions on his preference of Knicks or Nets, Yankees or Mets, and more.

Donovan also answered hard-hitting questions, and plan to give renters facing eviction direct payments to keep their homes, and more. Watch below.

