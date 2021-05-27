Getting to know NYC mayoral candidate Scott Stringer

Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer is ready to lead New York City caffeinated by coffee with milk and Sweet ‘N Low.

It’s his go-to order at bodegas, and he carries Sweet ‘N Low in his pockets just in case.

He doesn’t eat breakfast, but he said when it comes to pizza, his slice of choice comes from Patsy’s.

Stringer shared these answers, and more, with PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff on Wednesday ahead of an exclusive two-hour forum on PIX11 News airing on Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m.

How to watch the NYC Mayoral forum on PIX11

Who’s participating in the PIX11 NYC mayoral forum

When to watch the NYC mayoral forum on PIX11