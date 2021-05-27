Getting to know NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley

Coney Island’s beloved Cyclone sent mayoral candidate Maya Wiley to a chiropractor, but that hasn’t stopped her from riding it many times.

The ride is in her favorite borough: Brooklyn.

Her favorite part of New York City as a whole? The people, or, as Wiley describes them, the “smartest, funniest, most intolerant, take no-junk people on the planet.”

Wiley shared these answers, and more, with PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff on Wednesday ahead of an exclusive two-hour forum on PIX11 News airing on Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m.

