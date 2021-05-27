Getting to know NYC mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia

Mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia is running to lead New York City, but she’s team Brooklyn when it comes to her favorite pizza, borough and basketball team.

Her favorite slice is from L&B Spumoni Gardens and she’s a Nets fan.

Garcia shared these answers, and more, with PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff on Wednesday ahead of an exclusive two-hour forum on PIX11 News airing on Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m.

