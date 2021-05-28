Judges, Jesus and Jets: The jobs leading NYC mayoral contenders REALLY wanted

NEW YORK — They may be running for mayor now, but the leading Democratic contenders to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio had different ideas about their future jobs when they were kids.

Seven leading contenders were asked what job they wanted when they were five-years-old during questioning for the PIX11 Democratic Mayoral forum, which aired Thursday.

Here’s what they said:

  • Kathryn Garcia: “I wanted to be a ballerina.”  
  • Eric Adams: “Computer programmer.” 
  • Ray McGuire: “Probably like Jesus, to be a carpenter… and then I wanted to be either Perry Mason or Ben Casey.” 
  • Scott Stringer: “To be mayor of New York, no kidding… probably quarterback for the New York Jets.” 
  • Andrew Yang: “Judge, or secret agent, James Bond.” 
  • Shaun Donovan: “Race car driver, like Mario Andretti.” 
  • Maya Wiley: “Judge.” 

