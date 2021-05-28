It’s all about the ‘bacon, egg & cheese’ for most mayoral contenders

Bodega owner Francisco Marte prepares coffee for a customer, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his store in the Bronx borough of New York. M (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — For most of the leading Democrats running for mayor, it’s all about the bacon egg and cheese.

During questioning for the PIX11 Democratic Mayoral, all the candidates asked about their usual bodega order. Most said some version of a bacon, egg and cheese:

Kathryn Garcia: Bacon, egg and cheese on a roll.

Maya Wiley: Bacon, egg and cheese on a roll.

Shaun Donovan: Bacon egg and cheese.

Andrew Yang: bacon, egg and cheese on a roll. Bagel perhaps. One of those two.

Three of the candidates said a little something different:

Eric Adams, who is vegan said: “Just a banana to put in my smoothie.”

Scott Stringer: Coffee, milk and Sweet’N Low.

Ray McGuire: Egg and turkey wrap.