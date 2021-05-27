Getting to know NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, New York City mayoral hopeful Eric Adams has deep roots in New York City, so PIX11 put him to the test with some only-in-New York questions.

Torn between his love of the two boroughs, the current Brooklyn borough president said his favorite is “Brook-Queens.”

He’s also big on health and wellness. Adams loves to bike along the waterfront, frequents a vegan pizza shop in Williamsburg and makes his own smoothies for breakfast.

He’s also a Mets fan.

“I live in purgatory,” he joked.

Watch the full interview to find out answers to rapid-fire questions on his preference of Knicks or Nets, his bodega breakfast order, whether he has ever jumped a turnstile and more.

Adams answered questions from PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff on Wednesday ahead of an exclusive two-hour forum on PIX11 News on Thursday airing 8 to 10 p.m.

