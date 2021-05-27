Getting to know NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang has, at times, faced criticism on the campaign trail for New York City mayor about his status as a true New Yorker, so PIX11 put him to the test with some only-in-New-York questions.

His favorite pizza place? The Manhattanite said Corner Slice in Hell’s Kitchen.

“It’s like focaccia bread with cheese on top,” he added.

Yang also admitted he jumped a turnstile in his youth when he didn’t have the money.

“What I did is there were two of us and we did like, the one swipe, two people, when we were younger,” he said.

Watch the full interview to find out answers to rapid-fire questions on his preference of Knicks or Nets, Yankees or Mets, and more.

Yang answered questions from PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff on Wednesday ahead of an exclusive two-hour forum on PIX11 News on Thursday airing 8 to 10 p.m.

