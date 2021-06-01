Who’s participating in the PIX11 NYC mayoral debate of elections to replace de Blasio

NYC Republican Mayoral Debate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Race for NYC Mayor

List of NYC mayoral candidates

Democratic Mayoral Forum

Republican Mayoral Debate

2021 New York Republican Mayoral Candidates

Watch: Candidate forums

woman votes on election day on upper west side

NEW YORK — More than 20 people have launched campaigns to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio as leader of New York City and the Republican front-runners will be featured in Thursday-night debate on PIX11 News.

The debate, which will feature two Republican candidates, will include Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff will ask the mayoral candidates questions on a variety of topics, including jobs, crime, education and housing.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11 and to live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app on Thursday to watch. The debate will air from 8 – 9 p.m.

PIX11 previously hosted a forum featuring leading Democratic candidates for mayor.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the debate on Twitter using #PIXMayoralDebate. After the debate, coverage can be found at pix11.com/mayoraldebate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

How to make sure your ballot doesn't get 'exhausted'

Getting to know Curtis Sliwa, Fernando Mateo ahead of the PIX11 Mayoral Debate

Where the NYC mayor's race stands as the clock ticks closer to primary day

Morales campaign staffers rally for better working conditions amid work stoppage

Dianne Morales won't suspend campaign, denies staff fired for trying to unionize

PIX11 poll frontrunner Garcia talks open streets, business return

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter