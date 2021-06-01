Who’s participating in the PIX11 NYC mayoral debate of elections to replace de Blasio

NEW YORK — More than 20 people have launched campaigns to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio as leader of New York City and the Republican front-runners will be featured in Thursday-night debate on PIX11 News.

The debate, which will feature two Republican candidates, will include Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff will ask the mayoral candidates questions on a variety of topics, including jobs, crime, education and housing.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11 and to live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app on Thursday to watch. The debate will air from 8 – 9 p.m.

PIX11 previously hosted a forum featuring leading Democratic candidates for mayor.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the debate on Twitter using #PIXMayoralDebate. After the debate, coverage can be found at pix11.com/mayoraldebate.