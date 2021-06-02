When to watch the NYC mayoral debate on PIX11 ahead of elections to replace de Blasio

NEW YORK — Viewers can tune in to watch mayoral candidates participate in PIX11’s mayoral debate on Thursday.

The debate, featuring Republican candidates vying to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio as head of New York City, will air from 8 – 9 p.m. Viewers can watch on PIX11 or on live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app.

PIX11’s exclusive one-hour debate will feature conversations with mayoral candidates on a wide range of topics, including jobs, crime, education and housing. Anchor Dan Mannarino and reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff will be digging in to the topics you most want to hear about when it comes to leading New York City.

Candidates Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo will be hosted at PIX11’s Manhattan studios and the debate will be broadcast live. They will not make opening statements, but the mayoral hopefuls will be allowed 30 seconds each for a closing statement so they can make their case to New York City voters.

PIX11 previously hosted a forum featuring leading Democratic candidates for mayor.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the debate on Twitter using #PIXMayoralDebate. After the debate, coverage can be found at pix11.com/mayoraldebate.