NYC Republican mayoral debate: Hear from candidates on crime, housing and more

New Yorkers can learn more about the city’s leading Republican candidates for mayor in an exclusive debate on Thursday night.

The mayoral debate will air live on PIX11 TV, as well as PIX11.com and the PIX11 News app. The debate will air from 8 – 9 p.m.

PIX11 previously aired a forum with Democratic mayoral candidates. A recap of both the forum and debate will air 9 – 10 p.m. Thursday on all the above platforms. You can also refresh this story at that time and watch both shows live.

Candidates featured in the June 3 debate include Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo: the men fighting to bring conservative leadership back to City Hall. Sliwa has slammed Mateo as a “de Blasio Republican” while Mateo has said he has “enough dirt” to cover Sliwa’s body “18 feet over.”

Mateo is an advocate for taxi drivers and bodega owners. Sliwa is founder of the Guardian Angels. Both have said handling crime is at the heart of their campaigns.

The Republican Parties of Brooklyn and Staten Island have backed Sliwa and the Republican Parties of the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens have supported Mateo.

During the debate, mayoral hopefuls will share their views as New York City faces the prospect of rebuilding from the coronavirus pandemic. There’s also been a spike in crime, which is a top issue for voters, according to a recent PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll.

Moderators Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff will ask the candidates questions on a wide-range of topics, from housing to policing, schools, crime, transit and the budget.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the debate on Twitter using #PIXMayoralDebate. After the debate, coverage can be found at pix11.com/mayoraldebate.