How to watch the NYC mayoral debate on PIX11 ahead of elections to replace de Blasio

Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa, Republican candidates for Mayor of New York City (Left: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File | Right: AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — Leading Republican candidates in the race to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio will share their views on shaping the future of New York City during an exclusive two-hour forum on PIX11 News on the night of June 4.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11 and to live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app. The forum will air from 8 – 9 p.m.

Mayoral candidates will be interviewed by PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino and reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff on a wide range of topics, including jobs, crime, education and housing.

Candidates Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo will be hosted at PIX11’s Manhattan studios and be broadcast live. They will not make opening statements, but the mayoral hopefuls will be allowed 30 seconds each for a closing statement so they can make their case to New York City voters.

PIX11 previously hosted a forum featuring leading Democratic candidates for mayor.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter using #PIXMayoralDebate. After the forum, coverage can be found at pix11.com/mayoraldebate.

