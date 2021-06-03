Getting to know mayoral candidates Curtis Sliwa, Fernando Mateo

NEW YORK — Two New Yorkers are hoping to bring the GOP back to City Hall. First, they’ve got to go through each other.

Fernand Mateo and Curtis Sliwa will participate in a live debate on PIX11 Thursday night at 8 p.m., where out political team will ask them the tough questions.

Watch the debate LIVE with PIX11 here

Related Content How to watch the NYC mayoral debate on PIX11 ahead of elections to replace de Blasio

Beforehand, though, we asked them a few things New Yorkers should know about them personally: Where’s the best slice? Yankees or Mets? Watch the video for more.

Watch the debate LIVE with PIX11 here

Read more about the Republican candidates

Full NYC election news and resources