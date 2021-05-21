NYC Mayor’s Race: Yang fights back after charges of being unqualified

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — From Parkchester to the Grand Concourse, Andrew Yang spent his Friday in the Bronx.

He stood side-by-side with the borough’s district attorney Darcel Clark denouncing hate crimes. He also spent his day on the defense.

Two of his opponents, including New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, held press conferences just to slam Yang over recent comments.

“A mayor in training wheels will not bring us back from the pandemic,” said Stringer.

In Brooklyn, during a press conference about police reform, Yang seemed to be unfamiliar with 50-a. Before it was repealed, 50-a kept police disciplinary records a secret for decades.

Fellow candidate Maya Wiley took notice and pounced.

“The fact that any of us, with one of the major issues in this race, doesn’t understand what the conversation’s been in the city is one that really should cause us to ask about qualifications.

PIX11 News asked Yang directly if he understands the controversial former law.

“We have the clearest policy proposals of any campaign in the field, over 80 pages on our website,” Yang said.

Stringer held his second press conference in two days to question Yang’s qualifications. Friday, he insisted Yang wants to open the way for more privatization in puiblic schools.

“He would take our one-time federal stimulus dollars and give families a fraction of the funds for a voucher for educational services, like afterschool tutoring and speech therapy, instead of investing in year-round universal programming like I’ve proposed,” Stringer said.

Instead of responding to his opponents, Yang wants to focus on the voters.

“Politics as usual is not working here in New York City, we all know we need change, we need new leadership,” he said.

After weeks of taking direct attacks, Yang continues to hold on to his position as one of the frontrunners. An internal poll conducted by Slingshot Strategies showed Yang in first place, with 19% of the vote. But that’s only three points ahead of Eric Adams in that same poll, and ranked-choice voting is sure to play a part in this Democratic primary.