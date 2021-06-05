NYC mayor’s race: Ocasio-Cortez endorses Wiley ahead of Dem primary

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Race for NYC Mayor

List of NYC mayoral candidates

Democratic Mayoral Forum

Republican Mayoral Debate

PIX11 Mayoral Debate

Watch: Candidate forums

woman votes on election day on upper west side

NEW YORK — Maya Wiley continued to add to her list of Congressional endorsements in her mayoral campaign, landing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just a few weeks shy of the June 22 primary.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Wiley at a public event in City Hall Park where she endorsed a slate of city council candidates that had all taken her political action committee Courage to Change.

The second-term Congresswoman who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx said that Wiley represented a chance for the left to consolidate around a candidate and avoid losing the primary to someone closer to the center.

“It’s time we make a choice. If we don’t come together as a movement, we will get a New York City built by and for billionaires, and we need a city by and for working people,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So we will vote for Maya No. 1.”

Ocasio-Cortez suggested she may announce further ranking endorsements down the ballot as New York City goes with ranked choice voting beginning with the primary.

Wiley adds Ocasio-Cortez to what is a fairly high-profile list of endorsements across the Democratic spectrum in Congress. She’s also been backed by Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Yvette Clarke, Nydia Velazquez and Katie Porter. Andrew Yang has the backing of Reps. Grace Meng and Ritchie Torres, while Ray McGuire has the support of Rep Gregory Meeks; Eric Adams is endorsed by Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Thomas Suozzi.

Scott Stringer remains endorsed by only Rep. Jerry Nadler after several Congressmembers — including Ocasio-Cortez ally Jamaal Bowman — rescinded their endorsements due to an accusation of sexual harassment. A second woman accused Stringer of harassment Friday.

New York City’s mayoral primary is June 22. Early voting begins June 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

Stringer accused of sexual harassment by 2nd woman: report

NYC Republican Mayoral Debate: Sliwa, Mateo on NYC schools

NYC Republican Mayoral Debate: Candidate controversies

NYC Republican Mayoral Debate: Closing arguments

Gov. Murphy ends NJ’s COVID public health emergency after 15 months

GOP Mayoral candidates face off in debate

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter