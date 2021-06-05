NYC mayor’s race: Ocasio-Cortez endorses Wiley ahead of Dem primary

NEW YORK — Maya Wiley continued to add to her list of Congressional endorsements in her mayoral campaign, landing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just a few weeks shy of the June 22 primary.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Wiley at a public event in City Hall Park where she endorsed a slate of city council candidates that had all taken her political action committee Courage to Change.

The second-term Congresswoman who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx said that Wiley represented a chance for the left to consolidate around a candidate and avoid losing the primary to someone closer to the center.

LIVE NOW with @AOC at City Hall. You're going to want to watch this one. https://t.co/2fRqhH3IPY — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) June 5, 2021

“It’s time we make a choice. If we don’t come together as a movement, we will get a New York City built by and for billionaires, and we need a city by and for working people,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So we will vote for Maya No. 1.”

Ocasio-Cortez suggested she may announce further ranking endorsements down the ballot as New York City goes with ranked choice voting beginning with the primary.

Wiley adds Ocasio-Cortez to what is a fairly high-profile list of endorsements across the Democratic spectrum in Congress. She’s also been backed by Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Yvette Clarke, Nydia Velazquez and Katie Porter. Andrew Yang has the backing of Reps. Grace Meng and Ritchie Torres, while Ray McGuire has the support of Rep Gregory Meeks; Eric Adams is endorsed by Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Thomas Suozzi.

Scott Stringer remains endorsed by only Rep. Jerry Nadler after several Congressmembers — including Ocasio-Cortez ally Jamaal Bowman — rescinded their endorsements due to an accusation of sexual harassment. A second woman accused Stringer of harassment Friday.

New York City’s mayoral primary is June 22. Early voting begins June 12.