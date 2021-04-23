NYC mayoral race: Shaun Donovan talks LGBTQ rights, racial equity

NEW YORK — In former President Barack Obama’s administration, Shaun Donovan was director of the Office of Management and Budget. He was also Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former Secretary of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development in New York City.

As he falls in the middle of the pack of candidates, Donovan spoke to PIX11 News about what he’s planning so he can pull ahead.

About 26% of New Yorkers remain undecided. Donovan said he understands because New Yorkers are really just beginning to look into this election as many have struggled with the pandemic.

What he found encouraging was that many New Yorkers have said they’re looking for someone who is going to help us get out of this crisis.

Donovan said his focus is on how he can make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers.

LGBTQ community in NYC

Fellow mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was criticized for his comments that appeared “tone deaf” toward the LGBTQ community.

“We have some candidates in this race that don’t have experience in New York, don’t have experience leading through this crisis .New Yorkers believe this isn’t time for a rookie as mayor,” Donovan said.

The mayoral candidate said he was the first cabinet secretary to endorse marriage equality, and he helped lead the way on insuring all members of LGBTQI+ community were protected.

Donavan also said at least half of homeless youth are part of the LGBTQ community, and he has led the way in making sure he was solving homelessness as Pres. Obama’s housing secretary. He has led strategy to reduce homelessness around the country, including youth homelessness.

“They’re looking for someone who’s actually been tested in a crisis.”

Derek Chauvin trial

Following the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, Donovan released a statement, committing to uplift others and ensure every American can live a life in the country safely.

But what needs to be done to stop men from dying at the hands of police and system racism?

“We have to commit to ensuring there are no more Brianna Taylors, there are no more Eric Garners,” Donovan said.

He proposes having the first-ever Chief Equity Officer in the city to make sure every issue they look at will be looked at as an issue of equity.

He also proposes equity bonds, to ensure every child born in the city would get $1,000 placed into an account and every year, it’d go up another $2,000 until they graduate high school.

Qualified immunity for police officers

Does he believe there should be an end to qualified immunity for officers? Donovan said it’s definitely something he believes the city needs to do.