NYC mayoral race: Dianne Morales talks Stringer accusations, city inequity, plans for NYCHA

New York Elections

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

June Primary Resources

List of NYC mayoral candidates

Watch: Candidate forums

Ranked choice voting explained

Voters mark ballots

NYC comptroller's job explained

NYC comptroller Scott Stringer stands at a podium

With June’s Democratic Primary for the New York City mayor weeks away, candidate Dianne Morales once again spoke with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino on many issues facing the city.

First, Morales shared her and her team’s reactions to the sex abuse allegations against fellow candidate and NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer.

“It’s a really unfortunate moment in this race,” Morales said. “As a survivor myself, who’s got a femme-led team, many of whom are also survivors, we’ve all been triggered.”

New York Elections: PIX11 is your local election headquarters

If she wins the race, Morales would be New York’s first Latina and first woman mayor. The native New Yorker explained her “Dignity Now” plan to address racial and economic disparities and inequalities in the city within her first 100 days in office, should she win.

She also spoke of plans to improve New York’s public housing, saying that she’s against the privatizing of NYCHA. “Public housing needs to stay public,” she said.

Morales’ parents lived in a NYCHA community before she was born. She believes the system should be democratized, giving the residents more control and power.

She said there is a direct link between a rise in the city’s crime and the “inhumane living conditions” many are dealing with.

Morales also shared more on her plans for police reform and redistributing money and resources for policing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

Mayoral race: Stringer drops big money on ad, candidates talk reopening

NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley talks connecting to voters, combatting gun violence

Race for City Hall: Adams, Wiley, Donovan, Yang

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams on gun violence, police reform, transit crime and more

Yang under fire for comments at LGBT event

Shaun Donovan talks homelessness in NYC, Derek Chauvin trial

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter