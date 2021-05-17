PIX11 Mayor’s Race Poll: Adams leads, Stringer surges, respondents skeptical of NYPD defunding

NEW YORK CITY — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has taken a narrow lead in a brand-new PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll on the New York City mayor’s race that also shows Comptroller Scott Stringer surging and respondents overwhelmingly not in favor of defunding the NYPD.

Adams got 17.5% of the first-choice votes, followed by entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who received 15.4%, and Stringer at 15.1%.

Rounding out the top five are former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia at 7.8%, fresh off an endorsement by the New York Times, and non-profit executive Dianne Morales at 5.5%.

The poll found that using the city’s new ranked choice voting system, the contest could likely come down to Adams, Yang, Stringer, Garcia and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan. Only after Stringer, Garcia and Donovan would be eliminated did the poll of more than 1,000 New Yorkers narrowly declare a winner — with Adams finishing with 53% and Yang earning 47%.

The poll was also encouraging for Stringer, who was rocked by allegations of sexual harassment by Jean Kim a few weeks ago. Stringer lost key endorsements but has steadfastly denied the allegation.

PIX11, NewsNation and Emerson College found voters believe Stringer.

Nearly 28% of voters said the allegations against him are not credible; 26.5% of voters were unsure, and 18% said they found the allegations credible. More than a quarter of respondents had not heard about the allegation.

“I want to move to talking about the issues,” Stringer said upon learning the poll numbers. “New Yorkers know me, they know my record and it’s not about any political endorsements. It’s actually about the will of the people.”

The poll also overwhelmingly found New Yorkers do not want to defund the NYPD, as shootings are surging in the city and country. There have also been several high-profile subway crimes.

Thirty-five percent of New Yorkers want to keep the police budget the same. Nearly the same amount wanted to see a budget increase. Only 30% wanted to see an NYPD budget decrease.

Despite the focus on crime and policing on the mayoral campaign trail, the PIX11 poll found the top issue for most New Yorkers is homelessness at 19.6%. The closely related issue of housing was second at 15.3%, jobs ranked third at 12.2% and healthcare was the top concern of 11.1% of voters survey.