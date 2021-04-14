NYC Mayoral endorsements escalate as primary races towards June

NEW YORK — The progressive wing of the Democratic Party seems to be coalescing around a few candidates in the upcoming mayoral primary, leaving others working to show they are getting support from other places in the city.



The Working Families Party (WFP), which has shown an ability in recent years to bring in Democratic heavy hitters and surge underdogs to victory, suggests voters take advantage of the city’s new ranked choice system. The party voted to endorse Comptroller Scott Stringer as a first choice, nonprofit executive Dianne Morales as second and activist and former de Blasio official Maya Wiley third.

“It’s good to be number one,” Stringer said in Chinatown flanked by flanked by progressive lawmakers and supporters Wednesday. “This is a game changer as we move forward in the next 10 weeks.”



But with a ranked endorsement, the impact is less clear.



“It is an important sort of signal to New Yorkers around the value of ranked choice voting, around the idea they actually get a choice and that they have multiple choices,” Morales said.

The most immediate impact appears to be on other campaigns rolling out endorsements of their own, especially since most polling shows is everyone is still chasing former presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.



Former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire dropped a video showing off endorsements from rap legends including Diddy, Jay-Z and Nas.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was in the Bronx to pick up support from former Bronx Borough President and Democratic mayoral nominee Fernando Ferrer. Adams Tuesday got the endorsement of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association.



“People elect their leaders,” Adams said. “That’s where my focus is.”



The biggest single endorsement still pending is the United Federation of Teachers. With nearly 200,000 highly engaged members, it could make or break any campaign.



UFT leadership recently held a forum to help them make their choice specifically with only four candidates: Yang, Stringer, Adams and Wiley.