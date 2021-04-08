NYC Mayoral candidates use ads, activism, in-person meeting to connect to voters

MANHATTAN — Candidates in the crowded field for New York City’s next mayor are leaning on big names and big campaign cash.

They’re all in to win votes.

Former Obama cabinet member Shaun Donovan has never run for city-wide office before. To introduce New Yorkers to his jobs and healthcare plans, the Donovan team recently released a six-figure TV ad campaign.

Another political newcomer with ads on your TV right now? Former CitiGroup executive Ray McGuire.

“The important thing is that New Yorkers recognize that I have the proven track record of what they want today,” McGuire told PIX11 News Thursday. They want somebody who is serious, who is focused.”

Before he stepped into the race, McGuire was a fixture on Wall Street as CitiGroup Vice Chairman.

Now, he’s working to convince the everyday New Yorker that he understands their priorities. One of McGuire’s most recent commercials touts his endorsement from Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner.

Earlier this week, McGuire and Carr traveled to Minneapolis.

“We took the opportunity to suspend the campaign for a day to go and stand with the George Floyd family,” he said.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has yet to run a single television commercial. He’s currently focused on connecting with voters in person.

PIX11 News found Yang, like he was at the Yankees’ home opener last Thursday, at Citi Field this Thursday for the Mets’ home opener.

“Look at this, so many people here at Citi Field and they are able to celebrate in a way that is safe and memorable,” he said.

