NEW YORK — The primaries for New York City mayor are about six weeks away, and New Yorkers are starting to see the candidates ramp up their campaigns with television ads and appearances.

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, who is running against businessman Fernando Mateo for the Republican nomination, spoke with PIX11 News about increased shootings in the city, transit crime, reopening and education.

Transit crime

There have been continuous calls for additional police officers to be stationed at subway stations.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told PIX11 news there were about 2,000 officers deployed, but he could not commit to adding more at this moment.

Sliwa said 2,000 officers is not enough, and there should be at least 4,500 cops deployed. Without a visual deterrence of police in the transit system, Sliwa said “you’re not going to be able to keep the riders and workers safe.”

When asked where the city would get the money to get more officers, Sliwa would tax companies including Madison Square Garden, Columbia, Cornell and University, which he said are currently using property tax-free. Portions of the money would be dedicated to hire and train more police officers, according to Sliwa.

The Guardian Angels CEO also said he would remove all emotionally disturbed people and homeless from subways and move them to mental health facilities.

“These men and women need help,” he said, citing they are a danger to themselves and everyone else.

Shootings in NYC

There’s been a rise in shooting across the city. Sliwa said he would bring the NYPD’s street crime unit back in the streets as they know who has guns and are proactive in keeping communities safe.

“If you don’t allow the police to be proactive,” Sliwa said, “you’re not going to be able to stop the violence.”

Sliwa called for the refunding of police and hire more officers to have safer streets.

Reopening in nyc

Sliwa recently proposed a loan program to get businesses and people off the ground.

When asked where the money would come from, Sliwa said the city would give them no-cost loans as people should have the opportunity to open up businesses.

Education in NYC

The Republican candidate said he would bring in a new chancellor if elected mayor, but would promote someone from within the ranks.

Sliwa also called for more vocational education and training within all school systems.