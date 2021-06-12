Early voting begins in NYC: Everything to know about casting your vote

A child stands with their mother as she votes at Frank McCourt High School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — A contentious and eventful primary season is officially in full swing as early voting begins in New York City Saturday.

The Democratic and Republican nominations for New York City mayor are at the top of the ballot, though several other down-ballot races are key for neighborhood and borough politics.

Full coverage: New York Elections

Who’s running for mayor?

The field of Democrats is packed in what has been an eventful race leading up to the June 22 primary. In a recent PIX11/NewsNation/Emerson College poll, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams leads the pack, followed by former de Blasio counsel Maya Wiley — a favorite among progressives — and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Republican candidates include Curtis Sliwa, talk radio host and founder of the Guardian Angels, and Fernando Mateo, an activist known for his work in the bodega and taxi industries. The same poll found voters to be generally split on the two, with the edge to Sliwa.

What other races are on the ballot?

New Yorkers are also voting for comptroller — the city’s CFO — and public advocate, as well as legislative and judicial roles.

Manhattan DA Cy Vance is leaving his post as the top prosecutor in the borough.

The Manhattan DA also shapes criminal justice policy, including reforms and crime prevention strategy.

With over two dozen units and bureaus ranging from child abuse and cybercrime to tax crimes, human trafficking and hate crimes, the district attorney has help from dozens of assistant district attorneys who handle investigations and prosecutions. There’s also an expansive office support staff that assists the assistant district attorneys in their work.

The Brooklyn DA is also up for election; incumbent Eric Gonzalez is running for re-election.

See your sample ballot here.

How does early voting work?

As long as you’re registered to vote in New York City, you can take advantage of early voting; you don’t need to specifically register for early voting.

In-person early voting for the primary will begin on Saturday, June 12 and run through Sunday, June 20.

Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, June 22.

Applications to vote by mail instead of in person must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 15.

You can apply for an absentee ballot in person through Monday, June 21.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 22 and received by the local board of elections by Tuesday, June 29. A completed absentee ballot can be delivered in person to your local board of elections by someone other than the voter through Tuesday, June 22.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling site here.

Polling places for early voting and primary day can often be different, so be sure to check your poll site information before heading out to vote.

If you have any issues voting, call the Election Protection Hotline operated by the Office of Attorney General Letitia James, meant to make sure all New York voters are able to cast their votes fairly.

“My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections,” James said.

What is ranked choice voting?

Ranked choice voting is supposed to encourage more equity and representation in government.

Rank as many or as few candidates as you like:

Choose one candidate for each column:

1st choice – Pick your favorite candidate

2nd choice – Fill in second column

Followed by your 3rd, 4th and 5th choice

If no candidate receives the majority of first-place votes, there is an instant runoff. In each round, the candidate with the lowest number of first-place votes is eliminated and people who voted for them will then have their second-place vote counted.

“The more candidates you rank, the more your voice is heard in the process and the longer your ballot works for you,” said long-time ranked choice voting advocate Sean Dugar with Rank The Vote NYC.

General election

In-person early voting for the general election will begin on Saturday, Oct. 23 and run through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Applications to vote by mail instead of in person must be postmarked or submitted online by Tuesday, Oct. 26. You can apply for an absentee ballot in person through Monday, Nov. 1.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 2 and received by the local board of elections by Tuesday, Nov. 9. Military voter ballots must be received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 16. A completed absentee ballot can be delivered in person to your local board of elections through Tuesday, Nov. 2.