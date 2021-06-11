NY AG launches Election Protection Hotline ahead of early voting

NEW YORK — Who you gonna call? Voter hotline.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a new hotline Friday to help voters with a range of issues they may face on the way to or at the ballot box.

New Yorkers in need can call the hotline at 1-800-771-7755, submit complaints online, or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov to request election-related assistance. The hotline opens on Saturday, concurrent with the start of early voting, and will run between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 20. It’ll also be open on Election Day, June 22, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease,” said James. “As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections.”

A version of the hotline has existed since 2012.

Friday’s announcement comes after months of concerns regarding voting rights in several U.S. states, and also follows the contentious 2020 election and its aftermath.

In the statement released Friday, James’ office said “Attorney General James reminds all registered voters that they have the right to accessible elections. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.”