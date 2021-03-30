New York native, former city and federal housing boss Shaun Donovan talks NYC mayoral run

Former New York City and federal housing boss Shaun Donovan, who also grew up on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is one of many running to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021.

Donovan spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday about why he’s running for mayor of New York and his vision for the city as it begins to recover from the pandemic.

Donovan, who worked as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama during both Hurricane Sandy and the Ebola outbreak, also explained why he feels he has unique experience dealing with crises facing the city and nation.

