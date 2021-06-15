New candidate endorsements, accusations as NYC mayoral primary nears

With just a week to go before next Tuesday’s Democratic primary, experts say they’ve never seen a mayoral race quite like this one.

Recent polls have shown Eric Adams, Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia all being favored, City & State senior reporter Jeff Coltin said.

“It’s hard to say who is going to come out on top,” Coltin said.

In south Brooklyn, Garcia, who started her week with an endorsement from Crain’s New York Business, met with Syrian Jewish community leaders.

“Kathryn Garcia is really finishing this race strong,” Coltin said. “She outraised the field in the latest fundraising, period. She brought in more money, in a three week period, than she had in the previous three month period, so she’s really catching fire.”

Fellow candidates have taken notice. Adams criticized the former sanitation commissioner on Monday. He stood alongside sanitation workers who claimed that, under Garcia’s watch, some Black and Latina women were underpaid within the department.

Garica pushed back, saying the department became more equitable under her watch.

Adams has been a front runner for much of the race. He said he feels confident that when all the ranked choice voting rounds are counted, he’ll win the primary.

Before he entered politics, Adams worked his way up within the NYPD to the rank of captain. On Monday, Adams learned that his former union, the Captain’s Endowment Association, endorsed a different candidate for mayor: Andrew Yang.

“We are going to rebuild the morale of the police force,” Yang said.

