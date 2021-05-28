Morales staffers say leaders were terminated for attempting to unionize; beginning work stoppage

NEW YORK — Staffers for New York City mayoral candidate say they’re launching a work stoppage in protest of leaders being terminated by the campaign for spearheading an effort to organize.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday night, the workers described what they call “a culture of manipulation, harassment and abuse.” They claim after they brought their concerns, they only received “vague and unclear statements” on remedying the problem and thought unionizing, even late in the race, would help fix things.

Our response to the terminations of our union leaders and repeated pattern of harm and disrespect on this campaign. pic.twitter.com/NrChdxCAAt — Mayorales Union (@mayoralesunion) May 27, 2021

They then say that four union leaders were terminated “without reason,” via email just minutes before an all-staff meeting where they were going to present their demands for culture change.

“When we peacefully approached Dianne to address our demands, she hesitated to let members of our group, including union leadership, from freely entering,” the statement read. “Once we convinced her to let us inside and our demands were heard, she requested that a member of our team stop recording video of the interaction. She refused to speak to us while on camera and we were asked to leave the shared space. “

Effective immediately, the union said it will begin a work stoppage.

“It is deeply disappointing that a candidate who claims to support unions refused to engage in this conversation,” the statement continued. “Our team is ready to coordinate with Dianne as soon as she agrees to our demands and respects our workers, workers who devoted their lives and risked their livelihoods in order to build a dignified movement in New York City.”

This also comes after staff and Morales have said she voluntarily recognized the union. Morales claims she dismissed two staff members over racial bias and sexual harassment incidents.

While the union said they were looking to continue on the road to June 22, a Queens organizer tweeted their own experience and called on her to suspend campaigning.

Morales canceled an appearance at Thursday night’s PIX11 mayoral forum, which will air on Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. on PIX11 TV, PIX11.com and the PIX11 News app.