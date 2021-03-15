Millions in donations pour into NYC mayoral race

New Yorkers have poured millions in donations into the race to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Andrew Yang, who’s leading in a PIX11 poll, has received donations from more than 15,600 individuals for a total of $2.1 million in direct contributions. With the city’s matching funds program, which amplifies donations, funding to Yang could swell to $6.5 million.

“We’re seeing the momentum and support grow every single day,” he said.

Fellow candidate Kathyrn Garcia, the city’s former sanitation commissioner, said she’s thrilled the the level of support her campaign’s received.

“We will have the funds we need to run a very competitive race,” Garcia said. “We raised $3.1 million, and I have not been a household name for very long.”

Yang and Garcia stopped by Silicon Harlem together on Monday morning to discuss and initiative both candidates support: a universal app for small businesses.

“Any new business with less than 100 employees will be able to fill out one simple, streamlined permit and get up and running,” Garcia said.

She also received some support from Yang.

“Kathryn Garcia would be either my second or third choice after myself,” Yang said.

With ranked choice voting, people’s secondary choices will be considered.

“I have not made a decision on my second choice yet,” Garcia said.

Dianne Morales was also on the campaign trail on Monday. She stopped by Columbia Univerity to support graduate students on strike over wages and health care.

PIX11 also spoke with candidate Scott Stringer, who’s been feeling confident.

“We now have $8 million to run this race in the next three months,” he said.

Over the weekend, Stringer launched his agenda to connect with the city’s Latino voters.

“The agenda is centered on recovery,” he said. “We know that the Latino community in all five boroughs was hit hardest by COVID.”