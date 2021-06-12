Mayor’s Race: As early voting begins, who have NYC’s Congressional representatives endorsed for mayor?

NEW YORK — All but one of New York City’s representatives in Congress have made endorsements in the mayoral races, with several having endorsed two as ranked choice voting begins in the city.

Only Rep. Carolyn Maloney has yet to endorse in the race among Democrats. Current Mayor Bill de Blasio has also yet to endorse in the race, though a recent PIX11/NewsNation/Emerson College poll found that it might be less than helpful.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis — the city’s lone Republican representative — has also not publicly endorsed a candidate.

Several Congressional reps have been directing voters to the polls Saturday as early voting starts.

Here’s a list of everyone being endorsed by New York City’s Congressional delegation, including anyone they’ve ranked second for purposes of the new ballots.

  • New York District 3 Rep. Thomas Suozzi: Eric Adams
  • New York District 5 Rep. Gregory Meeks: Ray McGuire (No. 1), Eric Adams (No. 2)
  • New York District 6 Rep. Grace Meng: Andrew Yang (No. 1), Kathryn Garcia (No. 2)
  • New York District 7 Rep. Nydia Velazquez: Maya Wiley (No. 1), Kathryn Garcia (No. 2)
  • New York District 8 Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Maya Wiley (No. 1), Eric Adams (No. 2)
  • New York District 9 Rep. Yvette Clarke: Maya Wiley
  • New York District 10 Rep. Jerrold Nadler: Scott Stringer
  • New York District 11 Rep. Nicole Malliotakis: None
  • New York District 12 Rep. Adriano Espaillat: Eric Adams (No. 1), Maya Wiley (No. 2)
  • New York District 13 Rep. Carolyn Maloney: None
  • New York District 14 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Maya Wiley
  • New York District 15 Rep. Ritchie Torres: Andrew Yang (No. 1), Eric Adams (No. 2)
  • New York District 16 Rep. Jamaal Bowman: Maya Wiley

