Mayoral race pushes forward for Morales, Donovan, Yang

It’s a “game changing” time for Dianne Morales’ run for City Hall. With $2 million in campaign cash on hand, she’s finally building up her staff and picking up some big endorsements along the way. Will it make a difference in the polls?

And as the primaries grow closer, former Obama cabinet Secretary Shaun Donovan is releasing a new policy plan every day, explaining he’s the “ideas” candidate. Today’s idea? How a Mayor Donovan administration would better support the city’s AAPI communities.

Andrew Yang is broadening his coalition of support, too, picking up the backing of Asian American and Jewish groups Wednesday.

