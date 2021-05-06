Mayoral race pushes forward for Morales, Donovan, Yang

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

June Primary Resources

List of NYC mayoral candidates

Watch: Candidate forums

Ranked choice voting explained

Voters mark ballots

NYC comptroller's job explained

NYC comptroller Scott Stringer stands at a podium

It’s a “game changing” time for Dianne Morales’ run for City Hall. With $2 million in campaign cash on hand, she’s finally building up her staff and picking up some big endorsements along the way. Will it make a difference in the polls?

And as the primaries grow closer, former Obama cabinet Secretary Shaun Donovan is releasing a new policy plan every day, explaining he’s the “ideas” candidate. Today’s idea? How a Mayor Donovan administration would better support the city’s AAPI communities. 

Andrew Yang is broadening his coalition of support, too, picking up the backing of Asian American and Jewish groups Wednesday.

Complete coverage of the 2021 mayoral election from PIX11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

Campaign push: Morales, Donovan, Yang

Worse than Georgia? NY Election law disfranchising 13,000, advocates say

Democratic mayoral candidates attempt to walk fine line on police reform

NYC Mayoral Candidate Ray McGuire talks gun violence, Asian hate crimes, education

Stringer: 'I categorically deny' sexual misconduct allegations

One-on-one with Stringer accuser Jean Kim

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter