Mayoral race heats up; Adams takes shot at Yang promise

PIX 11 News teamed up with the Community Service Society, El Puente, and the Legal Aid Society to let voters hear directly from the candidates through a mayoral forum focusing on how the candidates would tackle pressing issues affecting low income New Yorkers and communities of color.

Seven of the city’s mayoral hopefuls were pressed on how they will put the city on a path to recovery following the pandemic and, subsequently, the biggest economic crisis in modern times.

The candidates addressed how they will confront the city’s growing housing crisis, and what they plan to do once the moratorium on evictions expires.

The city’s undocumented community has been among the hardest hit in the city due to COVID-19, both in terms of their health and their financial wellbeing. Many of these people work in the hospitality industry and haven’t been able to work in over a year, as rent is piling up.

“Undocumented individuals often serve in our front lines,” said Ray McGuire.”They will not be shut out.”

While frontrunner Andrew Yang did not participate in the forum, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams took a shot at the entrepreneur’s idea for a universal basic income.

“We cannot put in place a UBI program that is a ‘you be lie’ that cannot be produced,” said Adams, before touting his own earned income tax credit plan.

PIX11’s Monica Morales spoke at the virtual forum.

The mayoral primaries are held June 22.